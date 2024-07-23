Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kaluma cautioned ODM would remove officials contradicting Raila's position on Cabinet appointments/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma backs Ruto’s Cabinet nominees, urges urgent naming of Raila men

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday said the party is not negotiating with the Kenya Kwanza government for any coalition or political arrangement but focusing on a national conversation for a better Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has disputed claims that the ODM party is disinterested in the Cabinet appointments contradicting top party officials.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday said the party is not negotiating with the Kenya Kwanza government for any coalition or political arrangement but focusing on a national conversation for a better Kenya.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi expressed similar sentiments.

But speaking on Tuesday after the National Speaker presented President William Ruto’s partial Cabinet list, Kaluma said the ODM party and Azimio coalition constituent parties had resolved on the appointments a week earlier.

“Honorable Speaker last week as members of ODM party and independent parties of Azimio also [we] sat and said the government of Kenya belongs to all of us,” he remarked.

“And we resolved, am saying this because we don’t want some confusion am seeing saying if members of the ODM party are appointed to the government they are going on their own, we met and resolved so,” he said.

Sifuna, Wandayi denial

Kaluma cautioned ODM would remove officials contradicting Raila’s position on Cabinet appointments.

He spoke even as Sifuna warned that any member of ODM members who makes themselves available to join Ruto’s Cabinet or any other position would do so without the blessing or support of the Party.

“We want to tell people sending conflicting positions from the ODM to remember that they are on interim positions we can remove them if we resolve a position and then they contradict it, this has to happen for the good of the nation and we are telling the government we are ready to serve to ensure that Kenya moves properly,” Kaluma said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged President Ruto to hasten the process of nominating the remaining Cabinet Secretaries urging them to name those that ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga presented to him for nomination.

“Therefore, I will congratulate the president for the appointments but request the President that within the week as soon as tomorrow we want to see those other appointments Baba was to forward to him,” Kaluma said.

“We want all of them approved and if that can happen we are going to push this thing very fast. We cannot leave anybody out.”

Kaluma’s sentiments emerged amid growing division within the ODM party over the proposed dialogue between President Ruto and Odinga.

Wandayi Tuesday insisted that the party has not abandoned its dialogue with the government but refuted assertions of a planned entry into Cabinet.

National dialogue

He said ODM’s National Executive Council pronounced itself clearly on a national conversation and constructive engagement with the government as a way of addressing national issues and national challenges.

“The same position was adopted by the ODM parliamentary group. It is only fair for us to be guided by the positions taken or adopted by the organs of the party,” Wandayi said.

Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, July 19, said Azimio being part of the proposed government of national unity will be a betrayal, especially to Gen Z and millennials.

“We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity. This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price,” Kalonzo said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kalonzo spoke in reference to President Ruto’s announcement of a six-day multi-sectoral convention after holding consultations with Odinga.

Ruto said the forum will deliberate on the way forward out of the crisis Kenya is facing amid protests.

Speaking on July 12, Odinga said the ODM party stood ready to engage people of ‘outrageously’ divergent views in bid to restore peace and stability.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Raila has in recent days shown support of Ruto in what continue to backfire for him. Raila has in recent days shown support of Ruto in what continue to backfire for him.

Kenya

Raila’s six-point dealbreaker on talks with Ruto

Raila is facing accusations of aligning with the government, but pressure from Gen Z and other Kenyans has compelled him to reconsider engaging in...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t be negative, Ruto has done exemplary things: Gachagua

Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure...

3 days ago
The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation insists on transparency, shuns MFA disclosure demand

The response fell short of addressing key demands raised by Kenya including the concerns over the Foundation's non-lobbying policy with the Foreign Affairs Principal...

3 days ago
Murkomen and Kuria were among the 15 CSs fired by President Ruto. Murkomen and Kuria were among the 15 CSs fired by President Ruto.

Kenya

Ruto dumps flashy Murkomen, Kuria among 15 fired CSs

Murkomen, who managed the Roads docket, and Kuria, responsible for Performance and Service Delivery, were among the outspoken Cabinet Secretaries dismissed by President Ruto.

4 days ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

World

President Ruto nominates Kindiki, Duale to Cabinet, spares Wahome, Tuya, Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Kithure Kindiki is expected to make a comeback to cabinet after President William Ruto nominated him to the Interior...

4 days ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

Kenya

President Ruto to address nation amid Cabinet shake-up

Ruto has faced mounting pressure from Gen Z, who have been demanding accountability, leading him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto allies clash on suitability of fired Cabinet Secretaries

On whether President Ruto would consider any of the former Cabinet Secretaries for reappointment, Song'Oei suggested the Head of State would weigh the "political...

5 days ago
The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

Kenya

Police ban protests in Nairobi CBD amid safety concerns

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

5 days ago