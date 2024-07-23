Kaluma backs Ruto’s Cabinet nominees, urges urgent naming of Raila men

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has disputed claims that the ODM party is disinterested in the Cabinet appointments contradicting top party officials.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday said the party is not negotiating with the Kenya Kwanza government for any coalition or political arrangement but focusing on a national conversation for a better Kenya.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi expressed similar sentiments.

But speaking on Tuesday after the National Speaker presented President William Ruto’s partial Cabinet list, Kaluma said the ODM party and Azimio coalition constituent parties had resolved on the appointments a week earlier.

“Honorable Speaker last week as members of ODM party and independent parties of Azimio also [we] sat and said the government of Kenya belongs to all of us,” he remarked.

“And we resolved, am saying this because we don’t want some confusion am seeing saying if members of the ODM party are appointed to the government they are going on their own, we met and resolved so,” he said.

Sifuna, Wandayi denial

Kaluma cautioned ODM would remove officials contradicting Raila’s position on Cabinet appointments.

He spoke even as Sifuna warned that any member of ODM members who makes themselves available to join Ruto’s Cabinet or any other position would do so without the blessing or support of the Party.

“We want to tell people sending conflicting positions from the ODM to remember that they are on interim positions we can remove them if we resolve a position and then they contradict it, this has to happen for the good of the nation and we are telling the government we are ready to serve to ensure that Kenya moves properly,” Kaluma said.

He urged President Ruto to hasten the process of nominating the remaining Cabinet Secretaries urging them to name those that ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga presented to him for nomination.

“Therefore, I will congratulate the president for the appointments but request the President that within the week as soon as tomorrow we want to see those other appointments Baba was to forward to him,” Kaluma said.

“We want all of them approved and if that can happen we are going to push this thing very fast. We cannot leave anybody out.”

Kaluma’s sentiments emerged amid growing division within the ODM party over the proposed dialogue between President Ruto and Odinga.

Wandayi Tuesday insisted that the party has not abandoned its dialogue with the government but refuted assertions of a planned entry into Cabinet.

National dialogue

He said ODM’s National Executive Council pronounced itself clearly on a national conversation and constructive engagement with the government as a way of addressing national issues and national challenges.

“The same position was adopted by the ODM parliamentary group. It is only fair for us to be guided by the positions taken or adopted by the organs of the party,” Wandayi said.

Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, July 19, said Azimio being part of the proposed government of national unity will be a betrayal, especially to Gen Z and millennials.

“We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity. This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo spoke in reference to President Ruto’s announcement of a six-day multi-sectoral convention after holding consultations with Odinga.

Ruto said the forum will deliberate on the way forward out of the crisis Kenya is facing amid protests.

Speaking on July 12, Odinga said the ODM party stood ready to engage people of ‘outrageously’ divergent views in bid to restore peace and stability.

