Kalonzo says Azimio still strong despite 4 ODM members joining Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio Co-Principle Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that the Opposition coalition is still strong despite four Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party members individually accepting the decision to take Cabinet Secretary posts from President William Ruto.

Kalonzo dismissed calls that he be nominated to the Attorney General post stating that he is not interested to be Kenya Kwanza government’s Chief Advisor.

This is after President William Ruto on Wednesday named 4 ODM members including the Party’s chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury CS nominee, deputy chair Wyckliffe Oparanya(Cooperatives and MSMEs) National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) and former Mombasa county governor Hassan Joho(Mining and Blue Economy).

“That thing about the Attorney General is a mirage .I may be senior counsel which is okay maybe that is the attraction but this guy has been the vice president of the republic and minister in many portfolio do you expect him surely to go and serve Ruto as the AG I think he is expecting too much,” he said.

The Wiper Party leader said the Azimio opposition coalition has not received any notice regarding the exit of the ODM party from the coalition.

Kalonzo assured that the Opposition coalition which now appears to be at a crossroad will not be shaken even if the ODM party decides to defect from the coalition.

“We have addressed you today as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya the coalition as of today has not received an indication of notice to defect that ODM is pulling out of the coalition. If that happens we will deal with it,” he stated.

Previously Kalonzo stressed that other constituent parties under Azimio coalition Including Wiper,Jubilee,Dap K and Narc Kenya will not accept President Ruto’s proposal of forming a Broad based government of National Unity.

He insisted that unless a consultative meeting is held between the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition and affiliate parties in the opposition coalition, then they will not accept calls to join the Cabinet.

“Unless that new cabinet takes place after what our leader Odinga called convention not a dialogue then there can be an arrangement of a government of national unity. Should any of our members opt to join the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led Broad-Based Government of National Unity, we SHALL NOT be party to that decision,” he said.

