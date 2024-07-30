Connect with us

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga/FILE

Kahiga dares Gachagua impeachment schemers, vows ‘far-reaching’ consequences

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 30 — Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has challaged lawmakers plotting to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachaguapromising “far-reaching” consequences from Mt Kenya region.

Speaking while inducting newly-employed county workers in Nyeri town on Tuesday, Kahiga termed the impeachment plot an affront to the people of the region.

“I want to tell those MPs spending sleepless nights planning how to impeach Gachagua to bring the motion to the National Assembly. We will deal with it but they must be aware that this will alter the political equation of this region,” said Kahiga.

Kahiga was reacting to reports that some Members of Parliament from the region were meeting at night to craft an impeachment motion against Gachagua on grounds of going against government position on the FInance Bill 2024.

The lawmakers, according to mutiple sources were planning to file the motion after vetting of Cabinet nominees who include members of the opposition ODM party.

Kahiga dismissed accusations against Gachagua as “false and frivolous” saying the DP’s position, if true, was premised on him “listening to the ground”.

“Those saying Gachagua erred by silently opposing this Bill should instead thank him for listening to the ground,” he said.

“Most Kenyans were opposed to the Finance Bill and that is why the President rejected it,” Kahiga stated reffering to President William Ruto’s decision to ditch the Bill despite whipping UDA-allied lawmakers to pass it .

On alleged plans to form a political party before the 2027 polls, Kahiga said Gachagua;s supporters are firmly in UDA and will not decamp before the end of the term of the current administrtion.

He however said Gachagua’s camp will consider a party in 2027 “if situations dictate”.

“We cannot move away from a government we helped to form,” Kahiga said adding Gachagua’s camp will “fight from within”.

