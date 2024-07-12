Justice David Majanja to be cremated on Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High Court judge the late Justice David Majanja is set to be cremated on Wednesday next weekin line with his wishes.

The announcement was made by the Judiciary Funeral Committee Chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule who announced a funeral service before the cremation at the Frends Church, Nairobi.

According to the committee, “a Memorial Service will be held at Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County. The event will also be livestreamed on the Judiciary YouTube page (@kenyajudiciaryKE) and Kenya Judiciary Facebook page (Kenya Judiciary).”

Majanja passed away late Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Majanja, who was a Commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), was a respected figure in Kenya’s legal fraternity.

“We are all heartbroken,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said in announcing his death. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary and JSC fraternity during this time of deep sorrow and sadness.”

Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

“We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning,” Koome added.

Appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011, Justice Majanja served in various capacities throughout his distinguished career. He held positions at the Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii High Courts, as well as at the Commercial and Tax Divisions and the Milimani High Court Civil Division.

Justice Majanja held a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria, obtained in 2005.

He also earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi in 1996, followed by a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He was admitted to the Bar in 1998.

Before his judicial appointment, Justice Majanja practiced law, specializing in Civil and Commercial Law, and was actively involved in public interest litigation. Notably, he served as Assisting Counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post Election Violence (Waki Commission).

As a Commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission, Justice Majanja chaired the Administration of Justice Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Rules Committee. He served as the Presiding Judge at Homa Bay and Migori High Courts and played a significant role as a member and later Vice-chairperson of the Judiciary Working Committee on Election Preparations (JWCEP).

Justice Majanja’s contributions to the legal field and his dedication to the pursuit of justice have left an indelible mark on Kenya’s judiciary. His death is a significant loss to the legal community and the country at large.

