Justice David Majanja dies while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – High Court Judge David Amilcar Shikomera Majanja is dead.

The Judiciary said the judge passed on late Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Majanja was a Commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission.

“We are all heartbroken,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said in announcing Majanja’s death in a statement on Wednesday night.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary and JSC fraternity during this time of deep sorrow and sadness,” she said.

The CJ said Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

“We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning,” she said.

