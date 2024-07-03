Judiciary defends ‘harsh’ bond terms on suspected looter in Eldoret

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 — The Judiciary has defended the imposition of hefty bond terms on a suspected vandal by an Eldoret court dismissing claims the man in question only stole 181kgs of meat.

Judiciary Press Office issued the clarification Wednesday following criticism over the Sh10 million bond issued by a Magistrate in Eldoret.

The suspect, one Jonathan Paul Mutua, was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony contrary to Section 306 (a) of the Penal Code on June 25, the Judiciary clarified.

The statement further indicated that Mutua, who appeared in court on Tuesday, committed the crime with others who were not presented to court due to an ongoing investigation.

The suspects vandalised several items from an Eldoret club including electronics valued at over Sh37 million.

“The list referred to includes screens, electronics, sound system, kitchen equipment and gas cylinders, office equipment, computers and printers, restaurant furniture, freezer, microwave, utensils, assorted meat, foods and drinks,” read the statement.

Mutua was also charged with Handling of Stolen property contrary to section 322(1)(2) of the Penal Code.

“The magistrate exercised discretion and granted bond of Sh10 million in view of the total sum of Sh37 million. The matter is still active and is therefore sub judice,” the Judiciary asserted.

The Judiciary said investigations into the matter were still ongoing with more suspects set to be arraigned in the course of the investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday’s arraignment came amid a heightened campaign by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to identify vandals said to have infiltrated anti-Finance Bill protests that have since transformed into anti-government demonstrations.

About The Author