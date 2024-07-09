Jubilee Christian Church mourns death of founder Bishop Allan Kiuna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is in mourning following the death of its founder, Bishop Allan Kiuna, after a long battle with cancer.

Initial reports indicate that Bishop Kiuna passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi although the church is yet to release a formal statement.

Bishop Kiuna had been open about his struggle with cancer since December 2023, when he revealed that he had spent nearly a year in the United States undergoing treatment, which cost approximately Sh384 million.

Remarkably, he expressed gratitude to God for providing the means to cover the expenses without having to pay out of pocket.

“For the year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t part with a single coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” Bishop Kiuna said at the time.

Kiuna was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018/2019. Multiple myeloma occurs when abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in the bones.

The news of Bishop Kiuna’s passing has deeply affected the JCC community and the wider Christian fraternity, where he was known for his dynamic preaching and unwavering faith. His friends and family congregated at his Runda home after learning of his death.

Kiuna was the husband of Bishop Kathy Kiuna of the same JCC church. Many mourned his death, terming Kiuna a dedicated man.

Among the leaders who sent condolences was Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

“Bishop Allan Kiuna preached with zeal, power, and conviction and did not hold back even in the face of criticism. His powerful sermons and transformative leadership made JCC a global brand. He has touched so many people with the power of his faith. He served his purpose in his generation and has rested from the scourge of cancer. My sincere condolences to Rev. Kathy and the entire family, the JCC fraternity, and the church at large. May Bishop’s soul rest in peace,” Mutua said.

