0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended al recruitments including that of Appellate Court judges.

According to Chief Justice Martha Koome, this follows a directive by treasury to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per cent in the appropriated budget.

In a statement, the CJ stated that due to this, expenditure is now limited only to essential needs.

About The Author