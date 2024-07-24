Connect with us

Journalists have raised concerns over being targeted by the police during anti-govt protest in what is perceived as attempts by the state to intimidate the scribes from doing their work.
A Nakuru-based journalist who was hit with a rubber bullet while covering the anti-govt protests/CFM- Wanjiru Macharia

Kenya

Journalists in Nairobi to stage protest against police brutality

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – Journalists in Nairobi were on Wednesday set to hold a peaceful protest against police brutality targeting reporters covering anti-government demonstrations and other forms of intimidation.

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), alongside the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and other media stakeholders, called for the protests.

The arrest of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho on July 17, 2024, which police later admitted was a case of mistaken identity, and the shooting of Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki, a correspondent for Kameme TV and radio in Nakuru, the day before, sparked the call for protests.

The incidents sparked widespread condemnation among media circles.

“If push comes to shove, we will be left with no option but to protest on the streets because it now appears that that is the language that the government understands,” KEG President Zubeida Kananu stated.

Journalists will gather at Nation Center at 10:00 am, wearing white t-shirts to symbolize peace, for a peaceful protest.

The procession will march to Jogoo House to deliver a petition to Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja and then proceed to Teleposta Towers to present the same petition to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Officials will hold a media briefing outside Teleposta Towers before concluding the protest.

An X Space forum is scheduled for 8:00 pm, where journalists and other stakeholders will review the day’s events and discuss future actions.

The National Police Service faces ongoing criticism for its handling of protests, which has resulted in numerous deaths.

Former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned on July 12, 2024, amid mounting pressure after at least 25 protesters were shot dead during demonstrations.

Despite widespread condemnation of police actions, President William Ruto has continued to defend the police.

