Journalists hold demonstrations against police brutality

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Journalists across Kenya are holding a peaceful protest against police brutality targeting reporters covering anti-government demonstrations and other forms of intimidation.

The Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu and Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary General Eric Odour led the procession which stopped at Jogoo House to deliver a petition to Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja which was received by Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango

The procession is currently headed to Teleposta Towers to present the same petition to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The arrest of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho on July 17, and the shooting of Kameme TV journalist Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki, sparked the call for protests.

An X Space forum is scheduled for 8:00 pm, where journalists and other stakeholders will review the day’s events and discuss future actions.

