Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho

Kenya

Journalist Macharia Gaitho mistakenly arrested, released

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was on Wednesday released following an arrest in a case of mistaken identity.

Video footage online captured the dramatic arrest, showing the seasoned journalist being roughed up by police before being taken to Karen police station.

The National Police Service (NPS) later clarified that they had mistaken Macharia Gaitho for a blogger named Francis Gaitho.

The police expressed regret over the incident, stating that they do not target journalists.

“Today’s incident is highly regrettable,” the service said in a post.

They acknowledged the crucial role of the media in promoting accountability and transparency, highlighting the importance of their partnership.

“The service remains committed to working with the media,” the service added.

Anita Gaitho also confirmed her father’s arrest and subsequent release.

“He’s safe although they roughed him up a bit. We’re making the abduction report,” she said.

