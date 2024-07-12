Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori/FILE

Kenya

IPOA urges Kenyans to report police-involved disappearances

Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful acts, while Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has remained silent on the matter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 12 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

The appeal follows incidents of police involvement in unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances of members of the public, including participants in the recent anti-Finance Bill protests.

“IPOA appeals for eyewitness accounts from any person who may have information on the disappearances and any other complaint,” the authority Chairperson Ann Makori said.

Makori revealed that the agency had registered ten complaints related to these incidents, which are currently at various stages of analysis and investigation.

Of the ten, IPOA disclosed that eight of the victims have since been found alive with allegations of harassment and torture.

“IPOA has been unable to access these victims and therefore requests them and any other relevant eye witness to come forward and record statements to facilitate speedy investigations,” Makori said.

One victim according to IPOA, identified as Joseph Mwangi is still missing.

Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful acts, while Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has remained silent on the matter.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court upholds mandatory sentence for sexual offences

In its ruling, the apex court faulted the decision by the Court of Appeal

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares SHIF, Digital Health, Primary Health Acts unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The High Court has declared the Social Health Insurance Act unconstitutional. A three judge bench comprising Justices Alfred Mabeya,...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI investigating suspect who dismembered wife in Nandi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an incident were a man is suspected to have killed his...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CS Wahome grateful for President Ruto’s support during her tenure

The former CS indicated that she will forever be grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Head of State to serve Kenyans.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court declares commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High court has declared the commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal. This follows a suit filed by...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Zs, you sting like Bees, you are worthy heirs of Dedan Kimathi – Kivutha Kibwana

Kibwana praised the decision by President Ruto to sack his cabinet secretaries which he stated reflected the growing clamor for accountability and good governance.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Machogu says time as Education CS was fulfilling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the opportunity to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 people killed in Garissa-Mwingi road accident

According to a police report, the accident occurred at the Katumba trading center area and involved a Nairobi bound bus with 50 passengers on...

4 hours ago