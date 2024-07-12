IPOA urges Kenyans to report police-involved disappearances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 12 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called on Kenyans to submit eyewitness accounts regarding the disappearance of their kin.

The appeal follows incidents of police involvement in unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances of members of the public, including participants in the recent anti-Finance Bill protests.

“IPOA appeals for eyewitness accounts from any person who may have information on the disappearances and any other complaint,” the authority Chairperson Ann Makori said.

Makori revealed that the agency had registered ten complaints related to these incidents, which are currently at various stages of analysis and investigation.

Of the ten, IPOA disclosed that eight of the victims have since been found alive with allegations of harassment and torture.

“IPOA has been unable to access these victims and therefore requests them and any other relevant eye witness to come forward and record statements to facilitate speedy investigations,” Makori said.

One victim according to IPOA, identified as Joseph Mwangi is still missing.

Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful acts, while Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has remained silent on the matter.

