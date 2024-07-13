IPOA urges hastened forensic investigations on dumped bodies at Kware

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called for a speedy forensic investigation on nine bodies discovered at a quarry Nairobi’s Embakasi South constituency.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the watchdog dispatched a Rapid Response Team “to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances

surrounding the deaths”.

“IPOA calls on the National Police Service to take immediate and hastened forensic

investigations to identify the deceased persons,” Makori stated.

The Authority noted the need to conclusively resolve arising questions considering the location of the dumping site is less than a hundred meters from Kware Police Station.

A community-based organisation in Embakasi announced the discovery of the bodies partially concealed in sacks on Friday morning amid widespread allegations of unlawful arrests, abductions and disappearances blamed on the police.

Changes in government

The discovery of the bodies came hours before President William Ruto announced the resignation of National Police Service Inspector General Japhet Koome after days of denying State-induced abductions and murders targeting anti-government protestors.

Ruto made the announcement a day after firing twenty-two members of his Cabinet including Attorney General Justin Muturi.

The President announced the unprecedented move last witnessed under President Mwai Kibaki in 2005 after promising to reorganise the government following anti-Finance Bill protests.

The protestors coalescing under the Gen Z movement had stormed Parliament on June 25 in chaotic events that saw lawmakers evacuate.

In his July 5 press briefing where he announced additional austerity measures, Ruto promised to reorganise the government “shorty” while announcing key cost-cutting measures to demonstrate his commitment to the prudent utilisation of public resources.

Ruto also announced a plan to dissolve forty-seven State Corporations with overlapping functions and promised to discontinue funding the Office of the First Lady, as well as spouses of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Further, Ruto said the government would not extend contracts for public servants who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Subsequently, together with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, the Head of State announced a six-day multi-sectoral forum set to begin on June 15 to address outstanding issues.

