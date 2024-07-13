Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA urges hastened forensic investigations on dumped bodies at Kware

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the watchdog dispatched a Rapid Response Team “to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances
surrounding the deaths”.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called for a speedy forensic investigation on nine bodies discovered at a quarry Nairobi’s Embakasi South constituency.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the watchdog dispatched a Rapid Response Team “to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances
surrounding the deaths”.

“IPOA calls on the National Police Service to take immediate and hastened forensic
investigations to identify the deceased persons,” Makori stated.

    The Authority noted the need to conclusively resolve arising questions considering the location of the dumping site is less than a hundred meters from Kware Police Station.

    A community-based organisation in Embakasi announced the discovery of the bodies partially concealed in sacks on Friday morning amid widespread allegations of unlawful arrests, abductions and disappearances blamed on the police.

    Changes in government

    The discovery of the bodies came hours before President William Ruto announced the resignation of National Police Service Inspector General Japhet Koome after days of denying State-induced abductions and murders targeting anti-government protestors.

    Ruto made the announcement a day after firing twenty-two members of his Cabinet including Attorney General Justin Muturi.

    The President announced the unprecedented move last witnessed under President Mwai Kibaki in 2005 after promising to reorganise the government following anti-Finance Bill protests.

    The protestors coalescing under the Gen Z movement had stormed Parliament on June 25 in chaotic events that saw lawmakers evacuate.

    Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

    In his July 5 press briefing where he announced additional austerity measures, Ruto promised to reorganise the government “shorty” while announcing key cost-cutting measures to demonstrate his commitment to the prudent utilisation of public resources.

    Ruto also announced a plan to dissolve forty-seven State Corporations with overlapping functions and promised to discontinue funding the Office of the First Lady, as well as spouses of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary.

    Further, Ruto said the government would not extend contracts for public servants who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

    Subsequently, together with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, the Head of State announced a six-day multi-sectoral forum set to begin on June 15 to address outstanding issues.

    About The Author

    CORRESPONDENT

    See author's posts

    In this article:
    Comments
    Comments
    Advertisement

    More on Capital News

    NATIONAL NEWS

    KNEC to Conduct Pilot Study ahead of grade 9 assesment

    NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced plans to conduct a pilot study for 2024 Grade 8 and...

    16 hours ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    ODM ready to engage diverse perspectives in talks for peace after cabinet purge

    The party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asserted that it was time to bring the county together through dialogue.

    16 hours ago

    Kenya

    Two Kenyans seek Parliament dissolution over Gender Rule

    Parliament has previously struggled to pass the necessary legislation to achieve gender balance.

    16 hours ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    Justice Majanja to be cremated on Wednesday in line with his wishes

    NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High Court judge the late Justice David Majanja is set to be cremated on Wednesday next week in line...

    16 hours ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    President Ruto appoints Arandu as Commissioner of Prisons

    NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner of Prisons. Arandu replaces Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba...

    17 hours ago

    Top stories

    IG Koome resigns after mounting pressure over police brutality

    The announcement was made by President William Ruto who appointed Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja who is in charge of the Kenya Police to...

    17 hours ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    Bodies wrapped in sacks retrieved near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum

    NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Bodies concealed in sacks have been found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Human rights...

    18 hours ago

    Kenya

    JKUAT students protest peer’s mysterious death post-govt protests

    The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating Omondi's death to determine if police were involved.

    19 hours ago