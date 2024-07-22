Initial assessment on Parliament protest damage to cost over Sh100mn: PSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – The Initial damage assessment of the extent of destruction following the invasion of precincts of Parliament last month during the anti-finance bill demonstration now stands at over Sh100 Million.

The Parliamentary Service Commission indicated that the assessment is ongoing with the figures expected to increase.

The revelation was made during the presentation of the 2024/2025 supplementary budget by the commission.

“They were substantive damage with the physical damage so far is Sh100 million, we are yet to get the estimates from the system which was mainly the security side is estimated to be quite high,” PSC Director General Clement Nyandiere said.

The youth, demonstrating against the Finance Bill 2024, managed to breach security and gain entry into the bicameral house, leading to chaotic and unprecedented scenes.

The Commission stated the cost of damages, destruction of building and property will be catered for by Insurance while the institution will bear the cost of vandalism.

“We had insurance for buildings and fire which will be taken care of. The insurer has given us information on things which will not be taken care of which include systems which may be significant,” Nyandiere stated.

For three week now, the parliament precincts has been regarded as a ‘crime scene’ as investigation continues on the security breach with repairs ongoing following the destruction.

Members of the Public who include journalist had temporarily been barred from accessing the main precincts of the bicarmel house to pave way for the renovations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The demonstrators, initially gathered along City Hall Way, charged towards Parliament Road, raising concerns about how they managed to overpower the police and gain access to the highly secured area.

Within minutes, the youth breached the exterior gate adjacent to the Jomo Kenyatta Mausoleum and divided into groups, wreaking havoc inside Parliament.

One group targeted the Senate Chambers, causing widespread damage by shattering windows, destroying furniture, and removing decorative fixtures. Although they attempted to gain access to the house, the locked doors thwarted their efforts.

Another group managed to enter the National Assembly Chambers, which were open at the time.

A third group raided the dining area, helping themselves to the arranged buffet for MPs who had just exited the chambers after passing the Finance Bill 2024. The demonstrators, lacking cutlery, ate with their hands as parliamentary staff fled for safety.

The situation escalated further as protesters vandalized windows and set fire to the new wing of the Parliament building, causing significant damage. MPs and parliamentary staff scrambled for safety, questioning how the demonstrators managed to breach such a secure zone.

About The Author