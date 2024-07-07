Connect with us

Indian Navy chief calls on Bangladesh PM Photograph:(Agencies)

World

India, Bangladesh bolster maritime ties during Indian navy chief’s visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – India and Bangladesh have agreed to strengthen their maritime ties during the visit of Indian Navy Chief Adm. Dinesh K. Tripathi to Bangladesh. Adm. Tripathi is on a four-day visit to the neighbouring country, during which he has met with top Bangladeshi military officials, including his counterpart, Bangladeshi Navy Chief Admiral M. Nazmul Hassan, and called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This visit, Adm. Tripathi’s first foreign trip since taking charge, underscores India’s emphasis on its “neighborhood first” and “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policies. During his meeting with PM Hasina on Tuesday (July 2), Adm. Tripathi highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations. PM Hasina emphasized that the relationship between Bangladesh and India serves as a “model” for other neighboring countries.

“Bangladesh and India have resolved many problems through dialogue. This relationship could be a model and exemplary for many other neighboring countries,” PM Hasina stated, according to Bangladesh’s national news agency BSS. She also recalled India’s role in Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971.

Adm. Tripathi’s visit coincided with the arrival of the Indian naval ship INS Ranvir at Bangladesh’s Chattogram port as part of an operational deployment. INS Ranvir will participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX)/PASSEX with ships of the Bangladesh Navy during its stay in Bangladeshi waters. Additionally, India trains Bangladeshi naval officers as part of the cooperation between the two sides.

During his visit, Adm. Tripathi addressed the National Defence College in Dhaka, reviewed the passing-out parade at the Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) in Chittagong, and visited places where Bangladesh’s next generation of military officials are trained.

Maritime cooperation between India and Bangladesh has significantly strengthened in recent years, with increased joint efforts towards protecting maritime interests, conducting search and rescue operations at sea, joint naval exercises, and coordinated patrols along shared maritime borders.

New Delhi has also emerged as a major supporter of Bangladesh’s defense upgrades, including announcing a line of credit for the sector. Last month, the Bangladesh Navy signed a contract for a ‘Made in India’ 800-ton Ocean-Going Tug with India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilding & Engineers, part of a $500-million line of credit extended to Bangladesh by India.

The visit by the Indian Navy Chief follows a series of high-level visits between the two countries. In June, Bangladesh PM Hasina visited India twice, first for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi for his third consecutive term and then for a state visit. The visit also comes ahead of PM Hasina’s scheduled visit to China.

