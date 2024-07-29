I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Mombasa on Sunday, President Ruto clarified that the government is seeking investors to partner with under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to expand and improve the airport’s facilities.

“The reports suggesting that we want to sell the airport are completely misleading,” President Ruto stated.

“The airport we have in Nairobi is made of temporary structures that were set up almost seven years ago. Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Rwanda have built brand new airports. We need to collaborate with investors to build a new, modern airport in Nairobi.”

There have been reports on social media that the government was planning to sell the airport to an Asian investor, leading to protests from Kenyans, particularly the Gen Z youths.

“Am I a madman? How do you sell a strategic national asset like an airport? It is unimaginable. The airport is crucial to our national interests, and our goal under the PPP Program is to enhance its facilities, not sell them.”

The President emphasized that many countries have successfully modernized their airports through PPP arrangements, leading to significant improvements in infrastructure. He highlighted that the existing facilities at JKIA have outlived their usefulness, necessitating an upgrade to meet current and future demands.

“We are about 10 years behind in modernizing our airports. It’s crucial to work with investors to bring our airports up to modern standards, as they are vital government assets,” he said. President Ruto urged Kenyans not to fall for misleading reports and emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in the PPP process.

The President assured the public that all developments regarding the PPP will be communicated openly, ensuring that Kenyans are informed about the progress and specifics of the partnership.

