Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned on July 11, 2024. /NPS/FILE

IG Koome resigns after mounting pressure over police brutality

The announcement was made by President William Ruto who appointed Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja who is in charge of the Kenya Police to take over in an acting capacity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11, 2024 – Kenya’s Police Chief Japheth Koome has resigned following mounting pressure over police brutality during recent protests that rocked the country.

Koome was named Inspector General in September 2022 when President William Ruto took office, succeeding Hillary Mutyambai.

Koome was named Inspector General in September 2022 when President William Ruto took office, succeeding Hillary Mutyambai.

However, his tenure has been overshadowed by criticism, particularly regarding the police response to the Gen Z protests.

The demonstrations, which called for various government reforms, were met with a heavy-handed police crackdown, leading to numerous injuries and deaths, and igniting calls for accountability.

Ruto also ordered the re-deployment of Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Administration Police.

There has been mounting pressure for an overhaul of the entire top police command accused of failing to secure the country during protests in which more than 40 people were killed, mainly shot dead by police.

Upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, President Ruto has appointed Eliud Lagat, the General Service Unit Commandant, to be the acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Kenya Police.

James Kamau has also been named the acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Administration Police.

The new GSU Commandant is Ranson Lolmodooni while William Yiampoy who is the Presidential Escort Commander will now head operations at Police Headquarters.

Kainga Mathiu has been appointed the Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy.

