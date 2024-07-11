I have no advisers to drop thanks to competence at MoD: Duale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale now says he has no advisers to drop after the Head of Public Service revised the number of advisers permitted for a minister from two to one.

He remarked following Felix Koskei’s memo circulated on Wednesday which directed Cabinet Secretaries to share the name of the adviser they wished to retain following a presidential directive cutting the number of advisers in government by 50 per cent.

Duale who endorsed the move said he did not retain any adviser citing sufficient capacity at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“I have no advisers to submit as the men and women at the helm of Defense headquarters’ leadership have the required training, knowledge, and experience to give me strategic advice and guidance to steer the Ministry,” Duale declared.

Duale’s reaction to Koskei’s directive who doubles up as President Ruto’s Chief of Staff came even as State House called yet another press conference on Thursday amid reports of a shakeup in government.

In his June 5 press briefing where he announced additional austerity measures, Ruto promised to reorganise the government “shorty” while announcing key cost-cutting measures to demonstrate his commitment to the prudent utilisation of public resources.

The additional measures, in response to a youth-led protest, coalescing under the Gen Z movement behind the chaotic events on June 25 that saw Parliament breached and lawmakers evacuated, sought to respond to demands to tame wastage in government.

Ruto also announced a plan to dissolve forty-seven State Corporations with overlapping functions and promised to discontinue funding the Office of the First Lady, as well as spouses of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Further, Ruto said the government would not extend contracts for public servants who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

On Tuesday, together with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, the Head of State announced a six-day multi-sectoral forum set to begin on June 15 to address outstanding issues.

