Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

NATIONAL NEWS

I corrected Ichung’wah over Gen Z remarks: President Ruto on X-Space

Ichung’wah had stated that the Gen Z protesters lacked financial problems as they boarded cabs, flaunting smartphones and retreating to eat at KFC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto now says he corrected National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah over remarks he made about Gen Z protestors against the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking during the online X-Space engagement with Kenyans, the head of state indicated that he told off Ichung’wah over the remarks.

“I called Kimani Ichung’wa after he made the Gen Z, Uber, and KFC comments and I told him that is not the way to speak to the public,” President Ruto said during the virtual engagement.

Ichung’wa had in the wake of the protest asserted that the protesters lacked financial problems as they came to the protests aboard cabs, flaunting smartphones and retreating to eat at KFC.

The president expressed regret over the arrogance and disdain displayed by some members of his administration.

The president’s disapproval follows the passage of the contentious 2024 finance bill, which sparked widespread protests across the country that left more than 40 people dead, and more than 300 others injured.

Kenyans, mainly the GenZ’s went to the streets since late last month demanding accountability in government after rejecting budget proposals for the new financial year.

In response, President Ruto said he would implement most of their demands, which included making public the exact amount Kenya owes in debts as well as cutting down on unnecessary spending in government.

“I have formed a special task force to audit Kenya’s public debt and report back in three months with specific recommendations,” the president said Friday in an address to the nation from State House, the third in under a week.

