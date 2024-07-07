Connect with us

Hundreds attend Uhuru Park Memorial concert for victims of anti-Finance Bill protests

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, 41 people have been killed during the anti-government protests sparked by proposed tax hikes last month.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Hundreds of youths turned out Sunday for a memorial concert in honour of protesters killed during the recent anti-Finance Bill protests that left more than 40 people dead.

The event also served as a remembrance for Saba Saba Day, which marked the fight for multipartism in the 1990s.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, one of the organizers, stated that the concert would conclude at 7 PM. Crosses draped in the Kenyan flag and bearing the names of those killed during the protests were erected at Uhuru Park.

Armed police officers were seen patrolling the city and around Uhuru Park but did not interfere with the event.

Several artists performed at the event, including rappers Khaligraph Jones, Octopizzo, and Juliani, as well as singers Bien, Fena, Nameless, Eric Wainaina, Charisma, Sarabi Band, Graffiti Band, and Field Marshal’s Band, among others.

During the memorial, names of those killed in the protests were called out in which the youths shouted in unison “Ruto Must Go.”

Violent protets rocked Kenya in June/July 2024 sparked by the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

Kenyans pooled resources on the M-Change portal and raised Sh3,052,989 to support the families of victims, including those of Rex Masai and Evan Kiratu. The funds were also used to pay medical bills for some who had been injured during the three-week protests.

In a recent engagement with youths on Xspace, President William Ruto pledged action against rogue police officers accused of killing peaceful protesters but insisted, “I have no blood on my hands.” He also pledged to implement most of the demands by the Gen Zs, which include cutting down on wastage in his government.

Among a raft of measures, the president pledged to dismiss half of the advisors in government and eliminate unnecessary travel by civil servants.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

