Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

How AI is advancing research in HIV treatment

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 9 – The integration of AI into HIV treatment has shown great promise towards advancing research ,increasing access to care and improving patients outcomes.

Before AI, it was trial and error whereby one could imagine the shape of the virus which keeps changing and this is the biggest challenge.

AI has tailored treatment analysis for HIV patients with patient-specific data and recommends the most effective treatment combinations, reducing trial and error in prescribing medications.

Professor of Microbiology and Tropical Medicine in the university of Nairobi Prof Walter Jaoko said scientists and researchers have discovered that AI accelerates the drug discovery process by predicting potential drug candidates that can inhibit HIV replication and identifying existing drugs that might be repurposed for HIV treatment.

“AI models can predict viral mutations and resistance patterns, aiding in the development of drugs that are more effective against resistant strains,” said Jaoko.

Further Prof Jaoko noted, AI has been effective and accurate in viral load monitoring and ensuring treatment is effective and continues assessment of HIV patients.

AI models are able to predict different drugs, how they interact with the virus and this has enhanced drug discovery.

HIV patients are now able to use AI tools such as chatbots which offer emotional questions and answers and this improves patient experience and their wellbeing.

In the labs, Machine learning algorithms can predict how patients will respond to different treatments, enabling more informed decision-making by healthcare providers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

ROSEMARY ONCHARI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti mission Kenyan police Commander Otunge says no room for failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Kenyan police Commander to Haiti Godfrey Otunge has said there is no room for failure in the mission...

3 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC: Symbol of national unity, hosts historic first bill signed into law outside State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has played a pivotal role as a neutral host for the signing of...

20 mins ago

Kenya

‘I am not boarding’, Wamalwa bows out of Ruto-Raila dialogue

Despite being a co-principal in the opposition Azimio coalition chaired by Raila, Wamalwa stated he would not join the discussions.

34 mins ago

Kenya

Karua dismisses calls for proposed multi-sectoral national dialogue

She stated that the proposed dialogue could only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila, Kalonzo witness assent of IEBC Bill 2024 at KICC

The law which was signed by President William Ruto expands qualifications for commissioners to include candidates with a background in accounting and Information and...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto announces 6-day dialogue in proposal backed by Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President William Ruto has announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention which will kick off on Monday. Speaking after holding consultations...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to revive leather industry in prisons

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 – The government is set to revive the Prison’s leather Industry. This initiative in collaboration with the State Departments for...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assents to NADCO-backed IEBC Bill 2024

The Act contains among others an expanded recruitment panel that includes the electoral agency's chairman and commissioners.

7 hours ago
Advertisement