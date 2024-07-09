How AI is advancing research in HIV treatment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jul 9 – The integration of AI into HIV treatment has shown great promise towards advancing research ,increasing access to care and improving patients outcomes.

Before AI, it was trial and error whereby one could imagine the shape of the virus which keeps changing and this is the biggest challenge.

AI has tailored treatment analysis for HIV patients with patient-specific data and recommends the most effective treatment combinations, reducing trial and error in prescribing medications.

Professor of Microbiology and Tropical Medicine in the university of Nairobi Prof Walter Jaoko said scientists and researchers have discovered that AI accelerates the drug discovery process by predicting potential drug candidates that can inhibit HIV replication and identifying existing drugs that might be repurposed for HIV treatment.

“AI models can predict viral mutations and resistance patterns, aiding in the development of drugs that are more effective against resistant strains,” said Jaoko.

Further Prof Jaoko noted, AI has been effective and accurate in viral load monitoring and ensuring treatment is effective and continues assessment of HIV patients.

AI models are able to predict different drugs, how they interact with the virus and this has enhanced drug discovery.

HIV patients are now able to use AI tools such as chatbots which offer emotional questions and answers and this improves patient experience and their wellbeing.

In the labs, Machine learning algorithms can predict how patients will respond to different treatments, enabling more informed decision-making by healthcare providers.

