High Court suspends ruling declaring Mwaura’s appointment as KRA Board chairman unconstitutional

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The High Court has suspended a ruling declaring Antony Mwaura’s appointment as Kenya Railways Authority (KRA) board chairman unconstitutional.

This follows an application by Mwaura seeking to halt the decision as he pursues an appeal.

The execution of the decision was halted by Justice Francis Gikonyo for 30 days pending the appeal.

The Judge had quashed his appointment saying it was illegal as it was made at a time when he was facing corruption and economic crime charges.

“The appointment suffered procedural infamity and illegality. The court cannot be part of sanitizing such an illegality,” the Judge said.

