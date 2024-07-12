Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

High court declares commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High court has declared the commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal.

This follows a suit filed by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition seeking to put a break to the commission citing an array of factors.

Azimio argued that the commission undermined the spirit of separation of powers since President William Ruto had appointed a sitting judge to the commission.

”A declaration is issued that the decision of the President of the Republic of Kenya made on the 4th of May, 2023 in the Kenya Gazette No. 5660 establishing the Commission of Inquiry into Shakahola Tragedy and attempting to confer powers of Independent Constitutional Commissions and Offices (the Respondents and the Interested Party herein) to the said Commission of Inquiry is unconstitutional, null and void,” read the judgment by Justice Lawrence Mugambi in part.

“A declaration is hereby issued that to the extent that Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act gives the President unrestrained discretionary power to appoint a serving Judge to the Commission of Inquiry undermines the principle of separation of powers and is a threat to the independence of the Judiciary and is therefore unconstitutional, null and void,” it continued.

President William Ruto had through a gazette notice in May last year appointed the 8 member commission of inquiry headed by high court judge Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit.

Others included Lady Justice (Rtd.) Mary Muhanji Kasango, Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Jonathan Lodompui, Frank Njenga, Wanyama Musiambu as well as Albert Musasia.

The Shakahola starvation cult under Paul Mackenzie claimed the lives of 448 of his followers in what he said was anchored on meeting Jesus.

