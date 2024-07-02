Heilongjiang former vice-governor arrested – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s top Procuratorate has already approved the arrest of Wang Yixin, former vice-governor of Heilongjiang province, on suspicion of accepting bribes.

The approval was disclosed by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on its website on Tuesday, adding that the case is still under further investigation.

According to public information, Wang, 58, graduated from Wuhan University in Hubei province in 1987. The same year, he started his first job from a branch of the China National Oil Corporation, and six years later, he joined the Communist Party of China.

From June 1993 to October 1996, the Hubei native worked for the corporation’s official news outlet, serving as reporter and deputy editor-in-chief. Then, he came to the corporation, becoming its general office’s head.

In July 2004, he went to Hainan province, being the government’s deputy secretary-general, and in the following 10 years, he worked for the island with various positions.

Before he served as vice-governor of Heilongjiang in late 2021, he was vice-governor of Shanxi province.

In December 2023, he was placed under probe for suspected serious violations of the Party disciplines and the national laws. Soon, he was expelled from the Party and dismissed from public office.

For more visit China Daily

