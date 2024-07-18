Health PS Mary Muthoni roots for preventive healthcare initiatives during Kilifi visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya July 18 – The government is intensifying efforts to advance preventive and promotive healthcare nationwide, aiming to drive the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

On Thursday, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, met with Kilifi County leaders, including Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa Chebule and County Executive Committee Member for Health Peterson Mwarogo, to discuss these initiatives.

“We have made significant strides in public health, notably through the distribution of long-lasting insecticidal treated mosquito nets in Kilifi County and across the country,” PS Muthoni said.

Since November 2023, a total of 8,973,904 nets have been distributed, benefiting 17,418,202 individuals in 14 counties. In Kilifi specifically, 1,121,621 nets are designated for a population of 1.7 million, with 287,985 households set to receive them.

“This initiative highlights our commitment to reducing malaria transmission and improving overall health by focusing on vulnerable populations and ensuring equitable access to preventive measures,” she added.

The discussions also focused on evaluating healthcare programs, addressing existing challenges, and strategizing to enhance healthcare delivery. “We emphasized preventive and promotive healthcare, including distributing treated mosquito nets to combat malaria,” PS Muthoni noted.

The Ministry of Health is working closely with county governments and development partners to enhance preventive and promotive healthcare, particularly for tropical diseases. In November last year, PS Muthoni stressed the need for increased budget allocation to preventive health during her presentation before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health.

Muthoni highlighted the importance of prevention, stating that every dollar invested in preventive healthcare can save nine dollars in curative treatments. She acknowledged the committee’s role in aligning budget allocations with the State Department’s preventive healthcare objectives, including public health management, disease surveillance, and strategic interventions for diseases such as malaria, TB, and nutrition services.

The State Department comprises five directorates and 20 Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs), each with specific missions and objectives.

