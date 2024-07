0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jull 22 – Health Ministry officials are looking for people who may have carried away poisonous sodium cyanide after a truck carrying it overturned in Kiambu.

In a statement, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that while the site has been cleared and is now safe for normal use and operations, several drums containing the toxic chemical are missing.

She stated that they are and suspected to be in the possession of individuals within the surrounding community.

About The Author