Didn’t come, can’t go: Kuria on ‘undemocratic’ Ruto Must Go crusade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — Public Service and Performance Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dismissed a clamour by a section of anti-Finance Bill protestors for the resignation of President William Ruto as untenable and undemocratic.

Kuria warned in an interview Wednesday night that the removal of an elected President could dent Kenya’s record of orderly transfer of power through consistent elections.

“People are saying Ruto must go, He didn’t come, he was elected and there is another election coming,” he said referring to the 2027 General Election.

The outspoken Cabinet Secretary, himself under siege from a camp allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, spoke amid a parallel call for the firing of some of Ruto’s ministers by key figures including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, a Gachagua ally.

Kuria told Citizen TV’s JKL that youths under the Gen Z movement should shun their antagonism with the government and instead wait for the next election cycle to elect the leaders of their choice.

He asserted that the youths form the biggest chunk of Kenya’s population hence should use their numbers to drive positive change.

“In 2022 8 million people did not vote and those are the Gen-Z’s,” the CS said.

Kuria noted that Kenya is the only country in Africa that has had a track record of consistent elections, warning that there is a risk of losing this tradition.

Youths under the Gen Z movement have sustained their calls for reforms in the country, with some quotas calling for the resignation of the Head of State.

Foreign influence

Kuria’s remarks came hours after Ruto hinted at a plot by unnamed foreign actors to destabilize his government days after yielding to demands to drop a controversial Finance Bill (2024) following the deadly youth-led protests.

Speaking in his first public engagement since the June 25 storming of Parliament that left dozens dead, Ruto reiterated that Kenya remains a democratic State committed to peaceful change of government.

“Those trying to do things abroad to arrange (sic) whatever they are doing, I want to remind them that Kenya is a democratic nation,” he said while commissioning a power sub-station in Kajiado.

Ruto urged the youths to shun destabilizing actions and allow the government to deliver on its mandate.

His revelations came as his government rolled out additional measures in response to a youth-led protest, coalescing under the Gen Z movement behind the chaotic events on June 25 that a Parliament breached and lawmakers evacuated.

