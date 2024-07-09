Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

kamiti-max-prison/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to revive leather industry in prisons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 – The government is set to revive the Prison’s leather Industry.

This initiative in collaboration with the State Departments for Correctional Services and Livestock Development, comes in response to the increasing demand for high-quality leather products around the world.

During a visit to the Kitengela GK Prison, State Department for Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco announced the government’s plan to revitalize the leather industry in Kamiti and Kitengela Prisons.

Beacco emphasized that the initiative is a crucial part of President Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“It is our great desire to revive the leather industry in the two facilities. We are looking at several options including public-private partnerships to ensure this endeavor crystalizes,” she stated.

“Our plan is to ensure that the government earns revenue from the industry while at the same time expose offenders to requisite skills that will help them become self-reliant once they complete their jail terms,” she added.

Beacco highlighted that the plan aligns with her eight-point priority agenda, which includes the modernization of the prison industry through the enhanced production of industrial goods, modernization of workshops and tools, improved vocational training, and increased seed capital for raw material acquisition.

Additionally, select instructors will receive specialized training in leather technology.

Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to transforming the leather industry into a major job creator.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our plan to transform the leather industry into a mega job creation engine is very much on track. We are already seeing a huge demand for Kenyan leather from around the world,” Mueke stated.

The collaboration between the Correctional Services and Livestock Development departments signals a promising future for the prisons’ leather industry, with potential benefits for both the government’s revenue and the skill development of inmates.

About The Author

FEDDY MWENDE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assents to NADCO-backed IEBC Bill 2024

The Act contains among others an expanded recruitment panel that includes the electoral agency's chairman and commissioners.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bungoma Pator Pastor detained as police uncover human remains in car boot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Police in Webuye East have arrested a self-proclaimed pastor after discovering body parts in the boot of his car...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Wetangula rejects MPs bid to repeal Finance Bill 2024

The Finance Bill 2024 sparked nationwide protests led by Gen Z, who deemed it ill-timed and punitive. As a result, President Ruto withdrew it...

16 hours ago

Kenya

High Court suspends Ruto’s taskforce on public debt audit

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The High Court has suspended the Presidential Taskforce on the forensic audit of public debt pending the determination of...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical interns demand immediate posting as they occupy Afya House

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – Hundreds of medical, dental, and pharmacy interns have taken a stand against the Ministry of Health (MoH) refusing to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to explore ways of road maintenance without raising fuel costs, CS Murkomen says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans that the government with explore ways to maintain roads without increasing...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Clinical officers end 99-day strike after deal with Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called off their nationwide strike after 99 days. The strike ended...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja assents to Sh43.6bn budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has signed into law the Sh43.6 billion budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year. In a...

23 hours ago
Advertisement