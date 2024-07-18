Connect with us

Kenyan youth on Nairobi streets on June 30, 2024 after protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt says Sh6bn lost due to Gen Z-led protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The government says Sh6 billion has been lost as a result of sustained demonstrations.

Speaking during a press conference, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura says this data from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) indicated that more protests will negatively affect the economy.

“The government regrets the occasional recurrence of the violence that has rocked the country in the past month since the first protest. KRA estimates that the country has incurred approximately Ksh.6 billion in losses due to the demonstrations,” he stated.

