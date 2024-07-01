Govt releases Sh3.2bn Inua Jamii funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The government has released Sh3.2 billion as payments to the Inua Jamii programme beneficiaries for June 2024 as it onboards 570,263 new beneficiaries.

Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary, Joseph Motari, on Monday stated that the 570,263 new beneficiaries enrolled into the program brings the total number of the beneficiaries to 1,607,996 up from 1,037,733 registered in May 2024.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Friday, June 28 2024 released Sh3.2 billion for June 2024 payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme,” he revealed.

This follows President William Ruto’s directive last year to upscale the programme to 2.5 Million beneficiaries an exercise which is set to be conducted in phases.

According to PS Motari Payment will commence on Wednesday July 3 2024 to all the beneficiaries including those recently onboarded to the programme via their bank accounts.

The cash transfer initiative supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, hunger and improve their livelihoods.

