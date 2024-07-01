Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FILE | A beneficiary of Inua Jamii social protection program undergoes biometric validation/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases Sh3.2bn Inua Jamii funds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The government has released Sh3.2 billion as payments to the Inua Jamii programme beneficiaries for June 2024 as it onboards 570,263 new beneficiaries.

Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary, Joseph Motari, on Monday stated that the 570,263 new beneficiaries enrolled into the program brings the total number of the beneficiaries to 1,607,996 up from 1,037,733 registered in May 2024.

 “The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Friday, June 28 2024 released Sh3.2 billion for June 2024 payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme,” he revealed.

This follows President William Ruto’s directive last year to upscale the programme to 2.5 Million beneficiaries an exercise which is set to be conducted in phases.

According to PS Motari Payment will commence on Wednesday July 3 2024 to all the beneficiaries including those recently onboarded to the programme via their bank accounts.

The cash transfer initiative supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, hunger and improve their livelihoods.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Officers sent to Haiti are safe, ready to discharge their mandate, IG Koome clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koomehas clarified that all National Police Service (NPS) officers sent to Haiti are safe....

21 mins ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition filed seeking to compel Wetangula to call sitting to conclude business on Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A petition has been filed in court seeking to compel National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to call for a...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines DPP request to terminate Sh122mn forgery case against Savula, 2 wives

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A court in Nairobi has declined the Director of Public Prosecution’s request to terminate the Sh122 million forgery case...

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula Kilonzo withdraws Makueni County Finance Bill 2024 after concerns raised

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo junior has withdrawn the entire County Finance Bill 2024 following concerns by residents. The county...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEMSA feted with with global leadership award by European Society for Quality Research

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) has this week recognised the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), after bestowing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition against DP Gachagua over Noordin Haji remarks certified urgent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The high court has certified as urgent a petition filed against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Director of...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Offices of Mama Rachel, Pastor Dorcas to bear brunt of govt austerity measures

The office of the First Lady of Kenya plays a crucial role in supporting the Presidency and promoting national goals and values.

4 hours ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

Kenya

Ruto awaits Gen Z invite to X Space forum this Thursday or Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – President William Ruto says he is open to dialogue with the youth, known as Generation Z, as early as...

5 hours ago
Advertisement