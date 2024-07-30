Govt has not inked any deal yet with Adani regarding JKIA upgrade: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured that the government has not signed any deal with Adani Airports Holdings Limited over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) infrastructure upgrade.

Mudavadi re-affirmed that due process will be followed in accordance with the law regarding the proposed expansion and modernization of the Nation’s major Asset to ensure that the country benefits.

This is after the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from Adani Airport Holdings of India in March 2024 to invest in national infrastructure priority projects.

“In response to concerns raised, modernization of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be conducted in strict adherence to our constitution and specifically in accordance with the legal framework established under the PPP Agreement,” he said.

The Prime CS said no terms have been agreed upon by government regarding the proposal that is currently undergoing the requisite due process, reviews and negotiations in compliance with the Public-Private Partnerships Act

“For the avoidance of any doubt, all terms and conditions of the proposed arrangement are subject to negotiation in accordance with the provisions of the PPP Act and no terms have been agreed upon as yet,” he stated.

Mudavadi promised that the government will prioritize Kenya’s national interest should the proposal sail through to ensure that the private party is held fully accountable for the performance of its obligations under the Agreement.

He stated that if Adani Holding company investors will be found unsuitable to upgrade the Airport government will seek other alternative proposals to bridge the infrastructure gap at JKIA.

“As part of the review process, a detailed due diligence investigation of the project proponent will be conducted, in accordance with the provisions of the PPP Act. If the results of the due diligence are not satisfactory or the proposal is not approved, the Government will have recourse to other options including consideration of airport alternative proposals,” added Mudavadi.

