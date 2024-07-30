Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mudavadi said President William Ruto settled on Odinga as Kenya’s candidate because of his vast experience/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has not inked any deal yet with Adani regarding JKIA upgrade: Mudavadi

The Prime CS said no terms have been agreed upon by government regarding the proposal that is currently undergoing due process

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured that the government  has not signed any deal with Adani Airports Holdings Limited over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) infrastructure upgrade.

Mudavadi re-affirmed that due process will be followed in accordance with the law regarding the proposed expansion and modernization of the Nation’s major Asset to ensure that the country benefits.

This is after the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from Adani Airport Holdings of India in March 2024 to invest in national infrastructure priority projects.

“In response to concerns raised, modernization of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be conducted in strict adherence to our constitution and specifically in accordance with the legal framework established under the PPP Agreement,” he said.

The Prime CS said no terms have been agreed upon by government regarding the proposal that is currently undergoing the requisite due process, reviews and negotiations in compliance with the Public-Private Partnerships Act

“For the avoidance of any doubt, all terms and conditions of the proposed arrangement are subject to negotiation in accordance with the provisions of the PPP Act and no terms have been agreed upon as yet,” he stated.

Mudavadi promised that the government will prioritize Kenya’s national interest should the proposal sail through to ensure that the private party is held fully accountable for the performance of its obligations under the Agreement.

He stated that if Adani Holding company investors will be found unsuitable to upgrade the Airport government will seek other alternative proposals to bridge the infrastructure gap at JKIA.

“As part of the review process, a detailed due diligence investigation of the project proponent will be conducted, in accordance with the provisions of the PPP Act. If the results of the due diligence are not satisfactory or the proposal is not approved, the Government will have recourse to other options including consideration of airport alternative proposals,” added Mudavadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos –Eldama Ravine road closed after destruction by landslide

KABARNET, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has closed down a section of the 57.1 Kilometres Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos tarmac road following...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Uganda in talks on extension of petroleum pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala

The project will entail construction of a multi-product oil pipeline from Eldoret to Malaba (Kenya-Uganda border) on Kenya’s part.

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Appointments Committee to vet Cabinet nominees from Thursday to Sunday

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki will be the first among the 20 nominees who will defend their suitability for the offices they have...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers war between Mwangaza, MCAs, to Njuri Njeke

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Njeke.

21 hours ago

AUC RACE 2025

Kenya submits Raila Odinga’s nomination for AUC Chairmanship

The Ministry of Foreign Affiars presented Kenya's candidature in Addis Abba on Monday.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PNU mulls Azimio exit after nomination of ODM MPs to cabinet

Munya disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNU is set to convene to deliberate on the potential dissolution of their alliance...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

9,121 households to receive electricity in Phase 5 of Last Mile project

According to Kenya Power, more than nine thousand households will be connected to the grid under Phase V of the project.

1 day ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court dismisses bid to discontinue Njau’s stay at NTSA over road carnage

The petitioner, Edwin Oduor Were, had on March 20, challenged a consent earlier entered between the parties saying it was adopted without his knowledge.

3 days ago