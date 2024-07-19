Govt formally writes to Ford Foundation over role in recent chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The government has formally written to the Ford Foundation listing 16 rights groups that benefited from over Sh900 million funding allegedly linked to chaos during the recent protests.

In the letter, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korr SingOei demanded answers to the unexplained manner in which the organisations spent money last month.

He expressed concern that most of the Grantees have been at the centre of the recent protests and subsequent anarchic mobilizations that have sought to disturb the country’s peace.

Among the Ford Foundation grantees include lists Africa Uncensored and the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

