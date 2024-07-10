Connect with us

Governor Gladys Wanga Launches "Genowa Ondoa Kaunda Classrooms" Initiative in Homa Bay County on July 10, 2024.

County News

Governor Wanga launches new initiative to modernize classrooms in Homa Bay

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – Governor Gladys Wanga has launched a new initiative aimed at modernizing classrooms to boost education in Homa Bay County.

The initiative dubbed “Genowa Ondoa Kaunda Classrooms” was unveiled at God Ndonyo Primary School in Kibiri Ward on Wednesday.

The project plans to construct 240 modern classrooms across the county, utilizing a community-led and labor-based approach that engages local craftsmen and uses locally sourced materials.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Wanga emphasized that the initiative, themed “Building Futures – Reconstructing Learning Spaces for Tomorrow’s Leaders,” goes beyond merely constructing buildings.

“This initiative is about creating vibrant learning environments for our children and equipping teachers with the resources they need to educate and inspire,” she stated.

The “Genowa Ondoa Kaunda Classrooms” initiative is set to transform the educational landscape of Homa Bay County. By involving the local community in the construction process, the project not only fosters a sense of ownership but also stimulates the local economy through job creation and the use of local materials.

Governor Wanga highlighted the importance of this initiative in laying a solid foundation for the future of the county. The project aims to ensure that children in Homa Bay County have access to modern, conducive learning environments that will help them thrive academically.

“This is an important step towards revolutionizing the education sector for years to come,” she remarked.

The initiative reflects the county government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and underscores the belief that quality education is pivotal for the development of future leaders. As the project progresses, it is expected to significantly enhance the learning experience for students and provide teachers with better facilities to deliver quality education.

The launch event was attended by community leaders, educators, and local residents, all of whom expressed optimism about the positive impact of the initiative on the county’s education system.

