Governor Abdullahi urges Gen Z not to lead lead Kenya to chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has urged Kenyans not to follow the destructive paths of countries like Somalia and Sudan, warning against actions that could lead to the country’s downfall.

While acknowledging that every person has the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities peaceably and unarmed, Governor Abdullahi lamented that the peaceful demonstrations called by Gen Z are now being driven down a slippery path of chaos and anarchy.

He emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution and open dialogue to address the crisis, cautioning against unconstitutional means of removing the President.

He called for unity and dialogue to resolve the issues plaguing Kenya’s youth.

“There is a new hashtag going around after the Finance Bill was withdrawn and the President himself refused to assent to it, sending it back to Parliament. Now, some people are saying the President must go. Those who say that do not know what they are praying for. The President cannot be removed through unconstitutional means,” said Governor Abdullahi.

“That would be tantamount to burning this country, and I’m not sure that’s what Gen Z wants,” he added.

The County Chief advised the country’s leadership to hear the legitimate concerns of Gen Z and all Kenyans, noting that the President has committed to leading that dialogue, which will involve all stakeholders.

“We must all pull back from the brink. We must minimize tribal rhetoric and the agitation for anarchy because anarchy will destroy this country,” he urged.

He warned that if tribal rhetoric and agitation for anarchy are not minimized, destroying the country would be easy, but rebuilding it might take more than four decades.

“As the governor of a county in our republic that shares the longest border with Somalia, I know that destruction needs little effort. Building a nation and piecing it back together is not easy, and we don’t want to go the way of Somalia or Sudan,” he said.

