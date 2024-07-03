Gideon Moi condemns looting, vandalism of property during anti-govt protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) chairman, Gideon Moi has condemned the act of looting and vandalism of properties citing that they are aimed to discredit the rather peaceful protests.

According to Gideon Moi, over the past two weeks the protests have been peaceful with protesters armed with only placards, water and chanting in solidarity. However, Tuesday’s protests took a turn after a number of criminals guised as protesters hit different cities looting and stealing properties.

“This evidently well-organized infiltrations are clearly aimed at discrediting the genuine protestors. We strongly condemn these acts of looting and vandalism,” Moia said.

He urged actual protesters to help the authorities identify individuals aiming to benefit from the protests by stealing and destroying properties.

“We urge genuine protestors to remain vigilant and to help identify and isolate individuals seeking to exploit the protests for their own gain,” he noted.

“We call on security officers to swiftly arrest and charge these disruptive elements, while also ensuring the protection of the peaceful and unarmed protestors,” he added.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki warned against planned protests on Thursday and Sunday, vowing to end the widespread violence that has gripped the nation.

This follows widespread vandalism and looting during Tuesday’s protests that erupted in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu leaving at least 2 more people dead.

This raised the death toll so far from anti-Finance Bill protests to 41, according to a tally of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The organizers of today’s (Tuesday) orgy of violence in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa, and several other parts of the country are reportedly planning to repeat their anarchic chaos and cruel plunder again on Thursday and Sunday this week, and perhaps much more frequently in the future,” Kindiki stated.

Kindiki vowed decisive action against those responsible for the anarchy and assured the public that the planners, financiers, and executors of the violence would be held accountable once the ongoing investigation is complete.

“Upon completion of the ongoing evidential analysis, the government assures the public that the planners, executors, and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robberies, and other felonious crimes will be brought to justice,” said CS Kindiki.

About The Author