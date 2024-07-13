Connect with us

DP Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua welcomes firing of ‘arrogant’ CSs in first post-purge comment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the firing of ‘arrogant’ Cabinetry Secretaries by President William Ruto in his first comment since Thursday’s Cabinet purge.

Gachagua, who accompanied President William Ruto on a tree-planting exercise in Elgeyo Marakwet County, rooted for the appointment of efficient public servants to spur the country’s growth.

“We support the move to disband the Cabinet so that you can find ministers who can work; ministers who are not arrogant,” he said, accusing unnamed members of the dissolved Cabinet of being politically-oriented.

“Ours is to assure you of our support as you reconstitute your government so that you can get a team that creates efficiency, harmony and puts the people of Kenya before their interests,” the DP remarked.

Gachagua and his allies had repeatedly labeled some of Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries as arrogant amid a feud over regional politics in Mt Kenya.

At the height of the feud, Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Moses Kuria (Public Service) and Aden Duale (Defence) openly called out the Deputy President over tribal politics.

Ethnic mobilisation is barbaric, cruel and dangerous misadventure: Kindiki

Gachagua’s silence

Gachagua’s comments came after over forty-eight hours of a deafening silence with his social media accounts refraining from reposting President Ruto’s statement on dissolution of Cabinet.

The DP had previously issued statements commenting on national developments the most prominent being his June 25 comments blaming the National Intelligence Service for misleading the Head of State.

President Ruto dismissed most of the Cabinet on Thursday only sparing Deputy President Rigath Gachagua, whom he cannot constitutionally dismiss, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, following protests from youths coalescing around the Gen Z movement.

The changes followed weeks of sustained pressure from the GenZs at the height of which protestors stormed Parliament on June 25 following the passing of the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto responded by declining to sign the Bill into law despite whipping lawmakers from the ruling party to pass the unpopular tax law.

