Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /DPPS.

Gachagua accuses top Interior Ministry officials of sabotaging war on illicit brews

He said he was shocked to see drunken youths during his morning jogs.

NYERI, Kenya July 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused overzealous top government officials in the Ministry of Interior of sabotaging the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse by clandestinely reopening bars without his knowledge.

Addressing faithfuls at Kiamariga Pefa Church in Nyeri on Sunday, Gachagua expressed his dismay at the reopening of bars, stating that the action undermines President Ruto’s administration, especially in the Mt. Kenya region, where there is strong opposition to the sale of illicit brews.

“It’s unfortunate that some senior officials, working in cahoots with MPs, have embarked on reopening the pubs we had closed due to their involvement in selling illicit brews,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, accompanied by members of the county assembly from Nyeri and Murang’a, asserted that the actions were not sanctioned by President Ruto and are particularly ill-timed given the ongoing public anger over the finance bill.

“Sometimes I wonder what some people in the government are up to. We are in the process of calming Kenyans’ anger over the finance bill, and now they have started this. Why are they undermining the Ruto administration? What do they want us to tell the women who are losing their sons to illicit brews?” Gachagua questioned.

The deputy president urged senior administration officers, who he claimed were being directed to effect the reopening of bars, to demand written orders.

Gachagua recounted confirming the return of illicit brews firsthand after encountering drunken youths during his morning jogs.

Leaders present at the church service urged Gachagua not to support the return of illicit brews, pointing fingers at MPs for facilitating the reopening of bars. They specifically cited Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, alleging that he had ordered the Mathira East DCC to reopen bars in Karatina town without consulting anyone.

Wamumbi has been at odds with Gachagua, who had supported him in capturing his parliamentary seat. This tension was evident during a rally in Karatina town where Gachagua stated he would not endorse any candidate to the masses.

In this article:
