Embakasi East MP Babu Owino/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

From today henceforth I am the ‘chief opposition leader’ – Babu Owino

Owino who proclaimed himself the chief opposition leader said he will continue fighting for the interests of Kenyans as the Opposition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – EmbaKasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has expressed disappointment after 4 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members accepted their Cabinet Secretary Position nominations from President William Ruto.

Owino who proclaimed himself the chief opposition leader said he will continue fighting for the interests of Kenyans as the Opposition.

“From today henceforth I am the chief opposition leader because there are so many people who were in opposition but now they are in government. My interests is to fight for Kenyans. It pains me to see a person who was a fellow member of Parliament Joining government,” Owino stated.

While unveiling his second 10 batch of the remaining Cabinet Secretary nominees President William Ruto on Wednesday named 4 ODM members including the Party’s chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury CS nominee, deputy chair Wyckliffe Oparanya(Cooperatives and MSMEs) National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi(Energy and Petroleum) and former Mombasa county governor Hassan Joho(Mining and Blue Economy).

The nomination of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s four key allies has led many Kenyans questioning the decision that has hinted at possible divisions in the opposition coalition.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna however, has clarified that the party has not joined the government.

“The party has not joined the government, that is an open lie,” he said during  Citizen Television Day Break Show on Thursday.

Sifuna underscored that the party has a well-organized structure for making decisions about joining the government, and no part of this structure has approved such a move.

“ODM is a movement of people, the over five million Kenyans who are registered members and there is a way in which organizations such as our party make a decision,” said Sifuna.

