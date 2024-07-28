Former KDF Soldiers Launch Borehole Initiative to Combat Water Scarcity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, organized under the group Veterans for Peace, have launched a significant initiative to drill over 300 boreholes across Kenya.

The effort aims to address water scarcity in key regions, including Mombasa, Makueni, Narok, and Kisii.

Veterans for Peace Executive Director Nelson Sechere, speaking in North Ugenya, Siaya County, expressed satisfaction as the community celebrated the completion of newly drilled boreholes.

highlighted the critical need for clean water to combat the prevalence of waterborne diseases, which are common in regions with unsafe water sources.

“A feasibility study conducted in Siaya County reveals a severe water shortage. This program aims to address that issue,” Sechere noted.

Siaya County Executive Committee Member for Water, Jaqueline Oduol, emphasized the importance of comprehensive water programs to ensure residents have reliable access to clean water.

“Water and sanitation initiatives are crucial for Siaya County. Many residents face significant hardships, often traveling long distances to obtain this essential resource,” Oduol said.

Health CEC Colonel (Rtd) Martin Odhiambo K’onyango reaffirmed the county’s commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure a steady water supply.

Each newly drilled borehole provides 8,000 cubic liters of water daily, enough to support approximately 2,000 people. Ugenya North MCA advocated for incorporating water purification processes in all water projects to ensure the water is safe for human consumption, livestock, and agriculture.

