Former head of China Geological Survey arrested – China Daily

Zhong Ziran, former head of the China Geological Survey, has been arrested for accepting bribes and intentionally leaking State secrets, announced the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Tuesday.

The top procuratorate said in a statement that the National Commission of Supervision recently concluded the investigations into Zhong and transferred his case to prosecuting authorities for review and prosecution. The case is under further processing.

Zhong, 61, a native of Anhui province, started working in 1983 and joined the Party in 1985.

He served in geological and mineral-related departments for a long time. In July 2014, he became the director and Party secretary of the China Geological Survey, holding the position until September 2022.

He was investigated in January of this year and expelled from the Party in June.

