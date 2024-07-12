Former CS Wahome grateful for President Ruto’s support during her tenure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Former Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahomehas told President William Ruto that he can count on her support even after he dissolved the entire cabinet following pressure from the Gen Z.

Through a statement on her X account, the former CS indicated that she will forever be grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Head of State to serve Kenyans.

“She stated that “This is to convey my sincere gratitude to H.E Dr William Samoei Ruto The President of The Republic of Kenya and Commander -In-Chief of Kenya defence forces ,for the opportunity and priviledge you granted to me to serve as the Cabinet Secretary Lands , Public works , Housing and Urban Development and previously as a Cabinet Secretary Water , Sanitation and Irrigation,” she stated.

President Ruto on Thursday dismissed his entire Cabinet, following pressure from Gen Z youths who demanded change.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General

Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto said, “but my Deputy is not affected.”

President Ruto said that Principal Secretaries will run the affairs of the respective ministries until a new Cabinet is named as he pledged additional measures, signaling further rearrangement of his government in what is likely to affect more inefficient officials.

The changes follow weeks of sustained pressure from the GenZ youths who demanded an overhaul of the government, saying most especially Cabinet Secretaries had failed.

This is a second win for the Gen Z protests which earlier led President Ruto to decline to sign the bill into law.

Despite these changes by the government, a section of youths popularly known as Generation Zs have vowed to keep pressing the government until all their demands are met.

This was revealed in an X space that was immediately hosted after the presidential press briefing where the Gen Z have also asked that all sacked CSs’ to Be Audited.

