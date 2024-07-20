Connect with us

The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.
Ford Foundation said it does not support violence/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation insists on transparency, shuns MFA disclosure demand

The response fell short of addressing key demands raised by Kenya including the concerns over the Foundation’s non-lobbying policy with the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei accusing some of the beneficiaries of flouting the policy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — The Ford Foundation has insisted on a transparent grant framework following Kenya’s demand for disclosures on Sh946 million extended to Kenyan grantees in just a year.

The foundation, in a statement on Saturday, asserted that its grant-making process is “transparent and readily available.”

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org,” the organization said.

“This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world.”

However, the response fell short of addressing key demands raised by Kenya including the concerns over the Foundation’s non-lobbying policy with the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei accusing some of the beneficiaries of flouting the policy.

The response did not also include the reports from the Grantees detailing the activities carried out, the cost of their activities and their beneficiaries;

The response follows a formal inquiry from Kenya to the Ford Foundation listing 16 rights groups that benefited from over Sh900 million funding allegedly linked to chaos during the recent protests.

In the letter, Foreign Affairs PS had demanded answers to the unexplained manner in which the organisations spent allocations.

Sing’Oei had alleged that most of the Grantees have been at the centre of the recent protests and subsequent anarchic mobilizations that have sought to disturb the country’s peace.

However, the organization said it does not support violence.

Further, the organization said that while it acknowledges the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, it does not support any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community. 

The philanthropic organization headquartered in the United States expressed its commitment to building on its more than 60 years legacy in the region to enable Kenyans unlock opportunities that are beneficial to everyone.

Among the Ford Foundation grantees include Africa Uncensored and the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Kenya lists Africa Uncensored, TI among Ford grantees fueling protests

Other organisations listed are Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative, Open Institute Trust, Africa Centre for Open Governance, Transparency International and The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA).

Others include National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, Shining Hope for Communities, Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya, Community Aid International, Mzalendo Trust, Usikimye, Citizens Advancement Initiative.

President William Ruto had on July 15 trained his guns on the Ford Foundation claiming it is the financier of the protests spreading anarchy.

The decades old organization which opened its offices in the country in 1963, against the backdrop of independence in the East African region have for years supported courageous leaders on the frontlines of social change in the country.

During his tour in Nakuru, the President scoffed at them for sponsoring the Generation Z demonstration where protestors gained entry to key government institutions including Parliament.

“Those behind sponsoring the chaos in the republic of Kenya I want to tell them shame on them! Because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation. I want to ask the Ford Foundation to tell us they are sponsoring violence for what benefit?” the President stated.

“We are going to call them out and tell them if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy. We are going to tell them to either style up or leave.”

The accusation came after Ruto linked the current political crisis in the country that resulted in the youth-led demonstrations by the Generation Z Movement to interference from foreign forces. 

