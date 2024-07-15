Featured
(VIDEO) Evidence recovered from the serial killer prime suspect in the Mukuru quarry murders
The head of state urged the youth to focus on peace and unity crucial for the Nation’s development.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased the Road Maintenance Levy by Sh7 to Sh25 despite public...
DCI boss Amin: We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life.
The elections in the Rwandan diaspora were held a day before those in the capital Kigali, where voters will on Monday choose who will...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced plans to conduct a pilot study for 2024 Grade 8 and...
The party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asserted that it was time to bring the county together through dialogue.
Parliament has previously struggled to pass the necessary legislation to achieve gender balance.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High Court judge the late Justice David Majanja is set to be cremated on Wednesday next week in line...