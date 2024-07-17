Connect with us

Eldoret police disperse youths protesting in suppport of Murkomen’s re-appointment

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 17 – Police in Eldoret have dispersed a group of youths protesting in support of the re-appointment of former Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to cabinet.

