Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pro-Palestine protesters joined at Monument of Revolution in protest of the Israeli military strikes on Gaza, that has left at least 140 persons killed and support Palestinian people on the 73th anniversary of Nakba Day. On May 15, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Eyepix/NurPhoto) (Photo by Eyepix / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Top stories

Egypt, Arab League embrace UN court’s call to end Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since, despite international protests over its occupancy in these areas. 

Published

CAIRO, July 20 (Xinhua) — Egypt and the Arab League welcomed on Friday the call of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to end Israel’s “unlawful” presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Egypt’s foreign ministry called upon all international parties to uphold and implement the ICJ’s advisory opinion, emphasizing the need to facilitate the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to self-determination. Earlier in the day, the top UN court issued a non-binding opinion declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as violations of international law, urging Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories “as rapidly as possible.” Egypt also urged the UN General Assembly and Security Council to take necessary measures to end Israel’s presence in Palestinian territories, underscoring the collective responsibility of all nations to alleviate the plight of the Palestinian people and halt ongoing Israeli violations and attacks in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (AL) Ahmed Aboul-Gheit echoed Egypt’s sentiments, welcoming the ICJ’s advisory opinion in a separate statement. Aboul-Gheit asserted that the court’s opinion serves as a crucial legal foundation for affirming the Palestinian narrative, providing it with necessary legitimacy and legal credibility amid Israel’s attempts to distort the conflict’s nature and origins. The Arab League chief emphasized the advisory opinion’s substantial legal and moral weight as compelling evidence to counter Israeli arguments, highlighting its pivotal role in the ongoing discourse. However, Israel rejected the ICJ’s opinion. In a press statement on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded that “the legality of Israeli settlements in all the territories of our homeland cannot be contested.” He emphasized Israel’s historical connection to the land, stating that “the Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land.” The ICJ issued the advisory opinion in response to a request from the UN General Assembly regarding the legal implications of Israel’s occupation.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2022 seeking the ICJ’s opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since, despite international protests over its occupancy in these areas. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Hamas-run health ministry says 90 killed in Israeli strike targeting military chief

GAZA, July 14 – The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says at least 90 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike on...

July 14, 2024

World

UN humanitarians estimate 250,000 people in southern Gaza flee under Israeli evacuation order

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revised downward its estimate of the population area affected from one-third to one-quarter of...

July 7, 2024

World

Israel shuts down AP live broadcast, confiscates equipment for violating law

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi did not inform the prime minister about the confiscation of the broadcast equipment...

May 22, 2024

World

US govt says weapons supplied to Israel may have been used in violation of intl law

WASHINGTON, May 12 — The administration of US President Joe Biden said in a report Friday that it is “reasonable to assess” that US...

May 12, 2024

World

Israel orders more evacuations as Rafah fighting intensifies

More than 34,900 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

May 12, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kenya backs Palestinian bid for full UN membership

The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution giving Palestinians additional rights and privileges, with 25 states, including Malawi and Canada abstaining.

May 11, 2024

World

UN chief calls for Israel-Hamas accord, int’l probe of mass graves in Gaza

Without such an agreement, the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially, he warned.

May 1, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Talks in Cairo, Riyadh boost cease-fire hopes: China Daily

Representatives for Hamas were set to travel to Egypt's capital Cairo on Monday for a fresh round of cease-fire talks.

April 30, 2024