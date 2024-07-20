Education ministry orders revision of fee structures for KUCCPS-placed students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — The Ministry of Education has nullified fee structures issued to first-year students placed in tertiary institutions by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) asking respective institutions to revise them.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said in a statement on Friday that all institutions will implement a new fee structure starting August 5.

The PS advised parents to ignore earlier communication from the institutions.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public, particularly parents and guardians of students that the fees to be paid by students and their families as relates to the full cost of each degree programme as previously communicated in the admission letters is hereby nullified and does not apply anymore,” Inyangala said.

The Ministry however said the placement of students in the respective academic programmes remains unchanged.

“We wish to confirm that their places in the academic programmes are firmly secured.”

The response followed rising concerns that some students set to join universities in September might miss out on government funding.

While appearing before the Education Committee on Thursday, Inyang’ala said the Ministry is unable to cater for loans and scholarships for the 2023 KCSE cohort placed in various universities.

The government has slashed the allocations meant for institutions offering loans and scholarships following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

The PS said the government allocated HELB and Universities Fund Sh31.8 billion and Sh19.5 billion respectively in the financial year 2023/2024 for funding year 1-6 student loans and scholarships.

153,000 students placed

“This leaves a total of 153,292 year 1 students (KCSE 2023 candidates)) who were placed by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) in universities inadequately funded,” she said.

“The students are due to report in their respective universities in September 2024. The resultant deficit for the Financial year 20204/2025 printed estimates is Sh22, 897 million.”

KUCCPS placed over 153,000 students in several universities in the country on May 21.

A total of 134,743 students will join public universities while 18,558 will join private universities.

Another 11,991 students who had met the threshold for joining the university opted to pursue diplomas.

Some 7,834 others met the threshold to join university technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes. KUCCPS placed 63,921 in Ministry of Education (MoE) TVET institutions.

