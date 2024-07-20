EACC arrests Kericho lands boss in Sh200,000 extortion case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Kericho County land survey boss for extorting Sh200,000 to facilitate a land transaction.

Ismail Kipngeno Koskei was nabbed in the office in Kericho after he received Sh100,000 as an initial deposit for the bribe.

The complainant from Anaibkoi Sub-County had a plot registered in their late mother’s name but had been incorrectly combined with Brooke Market, a private entity, necessitating the request for a new title.

The Land Survey Office had already separated the two plots. #CaughtInCorruptionThisWeek

The Head of Land Survey in Kericho County Government, Mr. Ismail Kipngeno Koskei, has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).



“The Land Survey office separated the plot from Brooke Market, but the suspect insisted on a Sh200,000 bribe to release the new title. Koskei was nabbed in his office in Kericho after he received Sh100,000 as the initial deposit for the demanded Sh200,000 bribe,” said EACC.

Koskei recorded a statement at the EACC South Rift Regional offices in Nakuru and is detained at Nakuru Central Police Station.

The Commission committed to intensify enforcement actions against corrupt land officials urging the service seekers to always be vigilant and report such corrupt instances.

“The complainant, refused to succumb to the bribe demands and instead sought help from EACC. This incident reflects numerous similar cases across the country where land officials demand bribes before providing services,” EACC said.

