EABL MD Jane Karuku Appointed KAM Chairperson for 2 years

Karuku, who previously served as Vice Chairperson of KAM since July 2022, will now lead the Association’s Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Rajan Shah.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has announced the appointment of Jane Karuku as its new chairperson.

Karuku, who previously served as Vice Chairperson of KAM since July 2022, will now lead the Association’s Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Rajan Shah.

“The outgoing Chairman, Mr. Rajan Shah, will remain an Ex-Officio member of the Board, playing an advisory role in directing the growth of the Association,” KAM noted.

In her inaugural address, Karuku expressed her enthusiasm for the role and commitment to the Association’s goals.

“As I take up the mantle, I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of the Association in line with our purpose of creating prosperity for the Nation through sustainable industrialization,” she stated.

“Cognizant of our ambition to grow the contribution of manufacturing to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 20% by 2030, it is clear we have a lot to do to lead the manufacturing sector towards this ambition,” she added.

Currently the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Karuku highlighted her focus on driving membership growth, and Kenya’s industrialization agenda while enhancing stakeholder engagement.

“Our first agenda is to industrialize this country and make sure that through KAM, industrialization is more significant than it has ever been. The second agenda is to meet members’ needs, thereby supporting them realize our purpose for industrialization. Thirdly, is to engage all our stakeholders in realizing our industrialization agenda. I am looking to build an organization that is inclusive internally and externally, including our membership and all other stakeholders,” she noted.

Hitesh Mediratta, the Managing Director for PG Bison (Kenya) Limited was appointed as the Vice Chairperson of KAM.

“He has served on the KAM Board in various capacities, including providing strategic guidance on trade and tax matters affecting the manufacturing sector,” KAM said.

