Dr. Waqo Dulacha Ejersa Appointed as New KEMSA CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Dr. Waqo Dulacha Ejersa has been appointed as the new CEO of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), taking over from Dr. Andrew Mulwa, who has been acting CEO since March 2023.

Dr. Ejersa is a seasoned medical professional with more than 25 years of experience in health policy and implementation. He previously led the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Lung Diseases division within the Ministry of Health. He holds degrees in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Public Health from the University of Melbourne. He is currently working towards a Master of Science in Strategic Planning from Edinburgh Business School.

In his career, Dr. Ejersa has held key roles, including head of the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases Programmes. There, he coordinated policy development and strategic planning efforts. As the head of the National Malaria Control Programme, he played a crucial role in creating national malaria strategies, securing significant funding, and ensuring widespread malaria control measures.

His dedication to public health has earned him the Order of Grand Warrior of Kenya. Dr. Ejersa is also recognised for his work in community health, where he has trained and mentored many health professionals, enhancing their skills and knowledge.

Dr. Ejersa is known for his strong financial management, strategic planning, and governance skills, which have improved accountability and efficiency in health programmes. His efforts in malaria elimination have been celebrated both locally and internationally, highlighting his expertise in policy-making and health strategy development.

KEMSA’s board chair, Irungu Nyakera, praised Dr. Ejersa’s appointment, saying, “We look forward to working with Dr. Ejersa to continue providing cost-effective supply chain solutions for healthcare services across Kenya.”

Dr. Ejersa’s new role at KEMSA is expected to strengthen the organisation’s ability to procure, store, and distribute health supplies, supporting Kenya’s aim of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

