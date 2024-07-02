DPP Ingonga warns those taking part in Tuesday’s protests against violence, destruction of property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has warned those taking part in Tuesday’s protests against acts of violence and destruction of property.

Ingonga stated that those found guilty of breaking the law during the demonstrations will face strict legal action cautioning against further destruction of property and violence.

“Further, any future acts of violence leading to loss of lives or destruction of property, more so critical infrastructure including Parliament, Judiciary, National and County Government facilities shall be met with the fullest force of the law,” he warned.

The DPP warned that crimes related to destruction and vandalism of both private and public property as witnessed particularly on Tuesday, June 25 2024 will not be entertained.

Ingonga urged protestors taking part in the demonstrations to remain peaceful and unarmed even as they continue to exercise their democratic rights.

“Any person involved in demonstration or picketing must be peaceful and unarmed. Secondly, the right does not extend to propaganda or war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred that constitutes ethnic incitement of others or incitement to cause harm,” said Ingonga.

He therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expeditiously conclude investigations of those involved in acts of violence and destruction of property during the anti Finance Bill protests and forward the inquiry files for perusal and further directions.

“The Office of Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reaffirms its commitment to Human Rights and the Rule of Law. Any individual found culpable will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he stated.

During last week demonstrations held on Tuesday some protestors stormed parliament buildings following passage of the controversial Finance Bill as well as other public offices causing destruction of property forcing the police to open fire.

Looters also took advantage of the chaos witnessed during the protests to steal and vandalize trader’s shops businesses in the Nairobi Central District leaving business owners counting millions of losses.

The protesters, majority of them being youth from Generation Z, have vowed to continue with the protests despite President William Ruto’s call for dialogue to address issues of concerns raised by the Gen Zs.

